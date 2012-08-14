FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZEW economist: German economy to slow, but not sharply
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

ZEW economist: German economy to slow, but not sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is likely to slow due to weak growth in its main export partners, but it will not deteriorate sharply, ZEW economist Christian Dick said on Tuesday, after a survey by the think tank fell for the fourth successive month.

“The German economy, while still in solid and good shape, is still slowing down,” Dick said. “It is more a sign of a slowdown than a sharp decrease in economic activity.”

A ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a fourth consecutive month in August, undercutting even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll and indicating that economists expect Europe’s largest economy to slow.

“The export situation may become more difficult in the coming months,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.