ZEW economist: German economy to slow, but not sharply

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy is likely to slow due to weak growth in its main export partners, but it will not deteriorate sharply, ZEW economist Christian Dick said on Tuesday, after a survey by the think tank fell for the fourth successive month.

“The German economy, while still in solid and good shape, is still slowing down,” Dick said. “It is more a sign of a slowdown than a sharp decrease in economic activity.”

A ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a fourth consecutive month in August, undercutting even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll and indicating that economists expect Europe’s largest economy to slow.

“The export situation may become more difficult in the coming months,” he added.