German investor morale falls to lowest in almost two years
September 16, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

German investor morale falls to lowest in almost two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor morale fell in September to its lowest level since December 2012, suggesting Europe’s largest economy was hit by tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, dropped for a ninth straight month to 6.9 from 8.6 in August. That was better than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 4.8.

A separate gauge of current conditions plunged to 25.4 from 44.3 in August, undershooting by far the consensus forecast for a reading of 40.0 and missing even the lowest estimate for 30.0.

The index was based on a survey of 234 analysts and investors conducted between Sept 1 and 15, ZEW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

