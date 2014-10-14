FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale plunges to lowest level in almost 2 years
October 14, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

German investor morale plunges to lowest level in almost 2 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct 14 (Reuters) - An index of German analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years in October, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is reeling from crises abroad and a weak euro zone, while weak German data has also hit the mood.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, tumbled for a tenth consecutive month to -3.6. That was the weakest reading since November 2012 and was much lower than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a positive reading of 1.0.

That sent German Bund futures up to a day’s high.

A separate gauge of current conditions slid to 3.2 from September’s reading of 25.4, undershooting by far the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 18.0. That was its lowest level in more than four years.

The index was based on a survey of 223 analysts and investors conducted between Sept 29 and Oct 13, ZEW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

