German investor morale plunges to lowest level in almost 2 years

MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct 14 (Reuters) - An index of German analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years in October, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is reeling from crises abroad and a weak euro zone, while weak German data has also hit the mood.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, tumbled for a tenth consecutive month to -3.6. That was the weakest reading since November 2012 and was much lower than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a positive reading of 1.0.

That sent German Bund futures up to a day’s high.

A separate gauge of current conditions slid to 3.2 from September’s reading of 25.4, undershooting by far the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 18.0. That was its lowest level in more than four years.

