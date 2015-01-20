FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2015

German ZEW Index jumps to 11-month high, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in January for the third straight month, helped by low oil prices and a weaker euro, boosting hopes for a rebound in Europe’s biggest economy after meagre growth in the second half of last year.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW reporting on Tuesday its monthly survey of economic sentiment climbed to 48.4 in January from 34.9 in December to reach its highest level since February last year. The reading surpassed a consensus forecast of 40.0 in a Reuters poll.

A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 22.4 from 10.0 in December and beat a consensus forecast of 14.8.

The index was based on a survey of 233 analysts and investors conducted between Jan. 5 and 19. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

