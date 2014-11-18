FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German ZEW index rises in Nov for first time since Dec 2013
November 18, 2014

German ZEW index rises in Nov for first time since Dec 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German analyst and
investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost
a year, beating expectations, a survey showed on Tuesday,
raising hopes of an improvement in Europe's biggest economy
after it dodged recession in the third quarter. 
    Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment rose to 11.5 points from -3.6 points in October. The
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise
to 0.5 points. 
    It was the first increase in sentiment since December last
year. The euro rose to a day high against the dollar and
Bund futures reversed gains after the survey was published.
    The index was based on a survey of 220 analysts and
investors and conducted between Nov 3 and Nov 17, ZEW said.     

 (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing
by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

