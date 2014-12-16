FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German ZEW index surges on weak oil, declining euro
December 16, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

German ZEW index surges on weak oil, declining euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment rose sharply in December for a second month running, as a decline in the euro and oil prices boosted hopes for a pickup in Europe’s largest economy after it barely dodged recession in the third quarter.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment climbed to 34.9 in December from 11.5 in November to reach its highest level since April. December’s reading far exceeded the consensus forecast of 20.0 in a Reuters poll.

A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 10.0 from 3.3 in November. The index was based on a survey of 230 analysts and investors conducted between Dec. 1 and 15, ZEW said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Kirsti Knolle in Mannheim; Writing by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

