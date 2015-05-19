FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale falls more than expected in May
#Energy
May 19, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

German investor morale falls more than expected in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors deteriorated far more sharply than expected in May as a bumpy backdrop in financial markets unsettled expectations about the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 41.9 points from 53.3 in April, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 49.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions dropped to 65.7 points from 70.2 in April, coming in weaker than a consensus forecast for a reading of 68.0.

The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and investors conducted between May 4 and May 18. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
