March 17, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

German investor morale at brightest in just over a year in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors improved in March for a fifth consecutive month, hitting its highest level since February 2014 but ZEW warned a lack of progress in the Greek and Ukraine crises was having a dampening effect on sentiment.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly survey of economic sentiment increased to 54.8 in March from 53.0 in February. The reading was below the Reuters consensus forecast of 58.2.

A separate gauge of current conditions climbed to 55.1 from 45.5 in February, surpassing a consensus forecast for a reading of 50.0.

The index was based on a survey of 219 analysts and investors conducted between March 2 and 16. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Till Weber in Mannheim; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

