German investor morale unexpectedly falls in April

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors deteriorated in April for the first time since October, with concerns about the world economy dampening export prospects and limiting the scope for a further improvement in Europe’s biggest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said its monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 53.3 points from 54.8 in March, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 55.3 points.

A separate gauge of current conditions, however, climbed to 70.2 points from 55.1 in March, exceeding a consensus forecast for a reading of 56.0.

