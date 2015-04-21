FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German investor morale unexpectedly falls in April
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 21, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

German investor morale unexpectedly falls in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors deteriorated in April for the first time since October, with concerns about the world economy dampening export prospects and limiting the scope for a further improvement in Europe’s biggest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said its monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 53.3 points from 54.8 in March, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 55.3 points.

A separate gauge of current conditions, however, climbed to 70.2 points from 55.1 in March, exceeding a consensus forecast for a reading of 56.0.

The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and investors conducted between April 7-20. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.