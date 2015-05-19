UPDATE 1-German investor morale drops in May, buffeted by market turmoil

(Adds economist comments, detail)

* Sentiment index falls more than even lowest forecast

* Current conditions index also falls

* But only a few investors expect economy to deteriorate

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors deteriorated far more sharply than expected in May as a bumpy backdrop in financial markets unsettled expectations about the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 41.9 points from 53.3 in April, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 49.0 and coming in below even the lowest forecast of 44.2.

German growth slowed to 0.3 percent on the quarter in the first three months of 2015, after a 0.7-percent expansion in the final quarter of 2014. Foreign trade weighed on the economy in the January to March period.

The ZEW said in a statement that the weaker-than-expected first quarter growth figures and turbulence on financial markets accounted for the drop in sentiment, but added that only very few respondents actually expected the economy to deteriorate.

The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and investors conducted between May 4 and May 18.

“In our view, today’s ZEW correction is not the beginning of a trend reversal and no reason to become concerned about the German economy,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Brzeski identified three major risks to the outlook: the Greek crisis, prolonged weakness in the U.S. economy that could hit German exports, and a further escalation of strikes in Germany.

While Germany has been an export-led economy for much of the past decade, household spending is now the main growth driver as weakness in euro zone trading partners and international crises dampen foreign demand for German goods and services.

The Economy Ministry expects the economy to keep growing at a moderate pace, thanks to solid domestic demand. In 2014 the economy expanded by 1.6 percent and it is widely expected to fare better this year.

Last month, Berlin raised its forecasts for German economic growth to 1.8 percent for this year and next as it took heart from rising employment, higher wages, cheap oil and the weak euro.

A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions dropped to 65.7 points from 70.2 in April, coming in weaker than a consensus forecast for a reading of 68.0.

“It may ... be the case that investors expect Germany to have reached cruising altitude in terms of growth, with further improvements becoming less likely,” said Berenberg bank economist Christian Schulz. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)