UPDATE 2-German investor sentiment rises on brighter euro outlook

By Sakari Suoninen and Andreas Framke

MANNHEIM, Germany, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment rose unexpectedly in October as tentative signs of a euro zone recovery brightened the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank’s monthly poll of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, rose to 52.8 in October from 49.6 in the previous month, its highest level since April 2010. A Reuters poll of 36 economists had forecast the index would remain unchanged.

“Investor sentiment projects an ongoing solid economic recovery for Germany,” said Holger Schmieding at Berenberg Bank.

“That investor sentiment is now more positive for the euro zone than for Germany signals clearly that the gap between a fairly strong Germany and a still restrained pace of growth in the euro periphery will likely narrow over coming quarters.”

Economic expectations for the euro zone rose to 59.1 from 58.6, according to the survey, although a gauge of current conditions fell further to -60.9 from -59.7.

The currency bloc - almost a fifth of the world’s economy - emerged from recession in the second quarter.

ZEW economist Marcus Kappler said early indicators seemed positive for the euro zone, which appeared to have emerged from its debt crisis “for the moment”.

But Stefan Kipar at BayernLB noted that the good mood on financial markets had outpaced the relatively moderate economic developments in the euro zone: “Production data for the euro zone in the third quarter points merely towards slight growth.”

The uptick in ZEW sentiment fits into the overall picture of the German economy gradually improving, economists said.

It steamed ahead during the early years of the euro zone crisis before weakening last year but economic growth bounced back in the second quarter of 2013. Economists generally expect slower but solid growth in the July-September period.

“After a disappointing start in July, all hard economic data has pointed to a stabilization of the economy at around its trend growth rate of 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent quarter on quarter,” said ING’s Carsten Brzeski.

IMMUNE TO US FISCAL CRISIS?

ZEW said that sentiment would have risen even more were it not for the fiscal crisis in the United States that has weighed on world equity markets.

ING’s Brzeski said the situation there was the “big unknown” for Germany. While its exposure to U.S. bonds was limited, a further appreciation of the euro and a sharp slowdown in the world’s biggest economy would be damaging for German exports.

ZEW’s Kappler said the dollar was likely to fall in value against the euro during the next month “mainly due to the budget problem”, although this might change during the next few days if a fiscal deal is reached.

A month of combat in the U.S. Congress over government spending showed signs on Monday of giving way to a Senate deal to reopen shuttered federal agencies and prevent an economically damaging default on federal debt.

The ZEW index tracking current conditions in Germany eased slightly to 29.7 in October from 30.6 in the previous month.

The index was based on a survey of 237 analysts and investors conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14, ZEW said. (Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Catherine Evans)