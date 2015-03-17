UPDATE 1-German investor morale at brightest in just over a year

(Adds detail, context, economist quote)

By Kirsti Knolle and Till Weber

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors improved in March for a fifth consecutive month, hitting its highest level since February 2014, but ZEW warned a lack of progress in the Greek and Ukraine crises was dampening sentiment.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly survey of economic sentiment increased to 54.8 in March from 53.0 in February. That undercut the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 58.2.

“Spring fever. The German ZEW just sent more signs of increasing optimism in the euro zone’s largest economy,” said Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING.

Other recent data has largely painted a positive picture of Europe’s economic powerhouse, with the private sector gaining momentum, unemployment falling, retail sales surging and output increasing though orders have plunged.

In addition, low oil prices, a weak euro and the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing (QE) scheme also suggest that Germany’s economy will expand robustly this year after growing by 1.6 percent last year.

“As a main beneficiary of the ECB’s QE programme, supported by sound domestic fundamentals, the German economy should power ahead,” said Brzeski.

ZEW President Clemens Fuest said a positive domestic economy, which is being boosted by consumers benefiting from higher wages, low unemployment and low inflation, confirmed financial experts’ expectations.

But he cautioned that investors were starting to think more about the downsides of QE, including a bond market bubble.

He also said there had only been “very limited progress” in solving the Ukraine crisis and the Greek sovereign debt crisis.

“That’s putting a damper on expectations,” he said.

A separate gauge of current conditions climbed to 55.1 from 45.5 in February, surpassing a consensus forecast for a reading of 50.0. That was its highest reading since July 2014.

The index was based on a survey of 219 analysts and investors conducted between March 2 and 16. (Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)