4 months ago
ZEW says German economic situation fairly robust in Q1
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 4 months ago

ZEW says German economic situation fairly robust in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Germany's economy proved to be "fairly robust" in the first quarter of this year and financial experts, encouraged by a positive run of economic data, expect the trend to continue, the ZEW economic institute said on Tuesday.

"The German economic situation has proved fairly robust in the first quarter," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement, citing "solid figures" for industrial production, construction and retail sales.

"The financial market experts expect this positive trend to continue," he added after the ZEW's investor sentiment index rose in April to its highest level since August 2015. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

