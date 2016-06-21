ZEW says sentiment rise reflects German economy's resilience

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - A rise in German investor sentiment in June reflects confidence in the resilience of Europe's largest economy despite an uncertain global backdrop, a survey by think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday.

"The improvement of economic sentiment indicates that the financial market experts have confidence in the resilience of the German economy," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"However, general economic conditions remain challenging. Apart from the weak global economic dynamics, it is mainly the EU referendum in Great Britain which causes uncertainty," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)