7 months ago
Gabriel to be replaced by deputy Zypries as German econ min-source
January 24, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 7 months ago

Gabriel to be replaced by deputy Zypries as German econ min-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Social Democratic (SPD) politician Brigitte Zypries will replace Sigmar Gabriel as economy minister, a source in their left-leaning party told Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the economy ministry declined to comment on the report that Zypries, who is currently deputy economy minister, will fill the post.

Gabriel plans to step down as SPD leader and wants to put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

German media reported that Gabriel wants to become foreign minister. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
