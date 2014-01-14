Germany's EEX saw trading growth in 2013

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Electricity, carbon and gas trading volumes on Germany's EEX rose last year, helped by regional expansion and co-operation with other energy market operators, the exchange said on Tuesday. Trading volume in its flagship power forwards contracts rose 36 percent in 2013 compared with the year before, to 1,264 terawatt hours (TWh), it said. EEX has reached a market share in German power trading of an average 20 percent now, compared with 15 percent in 2012, the exchange added, citing figures from the London Energy Brokers' Association. Its partner bourse in Paris, EPEX Spot, handles short-term contracts and the bulk of wholesale trading takes place in the wider over-the-counter market. Exchange-based trading of gas supply to Germany, which was introduced seven years ago on the EEX, grew by 46 percent year-on-year to 110 TWh on the exchange, including both spot and forward contracts. Britain lost its long-standing position as Europe's leading gas consumer to Germany last year, although it remains the biggest gas trading hub. Nevertheless, EEX gas trading was still small relative to overall usage of 970 TWh of gas in Germany in 2013 . To try and boost this share, EEX created a pan-European gas market with French Powernext SA called PEGAS early last year and in October introduced new quality-based gas contracts. In another area, carbon emissions rights, trading on EEX grew more than three-fold after the award to the bourse of the role of primary market auctions host on behalf of the European Union and some member states, which also lifted its primary CO2 trading. EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse, also started trading green power origin certificates. Its clearing arm, the European Commodity Clearing (ECC), now covers more eastern European power and gas markets, and has branched out to include Italian, Iberian, Swiss and Nordic power contracts. Below is an overview of the exchange's 2013 trading volumes. Financial results will be reported in the spring. 2012 2012 Yr-Yr change percent Power derivatives 1,264 TWh 931 TWh + 36 Gas 110 TWh 76 TWh + 46 Carbon emissions 850 mln T 255 mln T + 233 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)