Germany's EEX saw trading growth in 2013
January 14, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's EEX saw trading growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Electricity, carbon and gas
trading volumes on Germany's EEX rose last year, helped by
regional expansion and co-operation with other energy market
operators, the exchange said on Tuesday. 
    Trading volume in its flagship power forwards contracts rose
36 percent in 2013 compared with the year before, to 1,264
terawatt hours (TWh), it said.
    EEX has reached a market share in German power trading of an
average 20 percent now, compared with 15 percent in 2012, the
exchange added, citing figures from the London Energy Brokers'
Association.
    Its partner bourse in Paris, EPEX Spot, handles short-term
contracts and the bulk of wholesale trading takes place in the
wider over-the-counter market.
    Exchange-based trading of gas supply to Germany, which was
introduced seven years ago on the EEX, grew by 46 percent
year-on-year to 110 TWh on the exchange, including both spot and
forward contracts.
    Britain lost its long-standing position as Europe's leading
gas consumer to Germany last year, although it remains the
biggest gas trading hub. 
    Nevertheless, EEX gas trading was still small relative to
overall usage of 970 TWh of gas in Germany in 2013
.
    To try and boost this share, EEX created a pan-European gas
market with French Powernext SA called PEGAS early last year and
in October introduced new quality-based gas contracts.
    In another area, carbon emissions rights, trading on EEX
grew more than three-fold after the award to the bourse of the
role of primary market auctions host on behalf of the European
Union and some member states, which also lifted its primary CO2
trading.
    EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the
derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse, also started
trading green power origin certificates. 
    Its clearing arm, the European Commodity Clearing (ECC), now
covers more eastern European power and gas markets, and has
branched out to include Italian, Iberian, Swiss and Nordic power
contracts. 
    
Below is an overview of the exchange's 2013 trading volumes.
Financial results will be reported in the spring.
                           2012        2012        Yr-Yr change
                                                   percent

Power derivatives         1,264 TWh     931 TWh     +  36   
Gas                         110 TWh      76 TWh     +  46   
Carbon emissions            850 mln T   255 mln T   + 233

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
