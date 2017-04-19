FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
AfD's Petry doesn't want to lead party into German election
April 19, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 4 months ago

AfD's Petry doesn't want to lead party into German election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Frauke Petry, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), said on Wednesday she would not lead the anti-immigration party's campaign ahead of a Sept. 24 federal election.

"In order to put an end to all speculation in this regard, I am using the opportunity of this video message to clearly state that I am neither available for a lone lead candidacy nor for participation in a top team," she said on Facebook.

The AfD is holding a party congress at the weekend to decide on its leadership line-up for the election, at which the party is expected to win sufficient support to enter the Bundestag lower house of parliament for the first time. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

