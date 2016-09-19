FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Merkel says accepts share of responsibility for Berlin defeat
September 19, 2016

Merkel says accepts share of responsibility for Berlin defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she accepted her share of responsibility for her conservatives' drubbing in a Berlin state vote on Sunday when voters punished the party for her refugee-friendly migrant policy.

Merkel said she would turn back time if she could to be better prepared for the influx of around one million migrants who flooded into Germany last year, adding that if she knew how people wanted her to change her migrant policy she would consider it.

Sounding particularly conciliatory, she added that if the wish of the German people was for the country not to be swamped with uncontrolled and unregulated migration "then that is exactly what I am fighting for."

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
