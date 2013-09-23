FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says has spoken with SPD, talks with others not ruled out
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel says has spoken with SPD, talks with others not ruled out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel said on Monday she had already been in contact with the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) about a possible governing coalition following Sunday’s election but did not exclude speaking to other potential partners too.

“We conservatives have a clear mandate to form a government and Germany needs a stable government, so we will carry out this mandate,” said Merkel, heading for a third term as chancellor after her conservatives’ resounding election win on Sunday.

“We are, of course, open for talks and I have already had initial contact with SPD chairman (Sigmar Gabriel), who said the SPD must first hold a meeting of its leaders on Friday,” she told a news conference.

The German election result was also a strong vote for unity in the European Union, which must stick to its reform process to become more competitive, Merkel said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.