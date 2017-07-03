(Repeats story with no changes to text)
BERLIN, July 3 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives promised on Monday an end to unemployment, more
police, new homes and increased support for families in their
programme for September's national election, when she will seek
a fourth term in office.
With Germany's economy - Europe's largest - enjoying robust
growth, Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian
sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are able to
assure voters they will not raise taxes and will invest more.
The allies want to achieve full employment, which they
define as a jobless rate of less than 3 percent, by 2025 -
compared to 5.5 percent now. Those "Economic Miracle" levels of
joblessness have not been seen in Germany since the mid-1970s.
"We think we can do this," Merkel told a news conference
with CSU leader Horst Seehofer to present the programme, which
the conservatives gave the title 'Prosperity and Security for
All'.
(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)