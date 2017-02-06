BERLIN Feb 6 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
would beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives if an
election was held today, a poll said on Monday, showing the
centre-left party was still building on positive momentum after
electing Martin Schulz as leader.
The SPD, Merkel's junior coalition partner, has been
trailing the conservatives for years in opinion polls and last
won an election under Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.
The poll by INSA for Bild newspaper put the SPD on 31
percent, and the conservatives on 30 percent.
The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) was projected
third with 12 percent, followed by the hard-left Die Linke on 10
percent.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Editing by
Louise Ireland)