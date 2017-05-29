UPDATE 1-Schaeuble says will deal with whether he remains finance minister after September's vote

(Adds quotes, details)

MUNICH, May 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday the question of whether he would remain in office after a Sept. 24 national election would be dealt with after the vote.

The 74-year-old veteran member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives was asked at an annual meeting of tax consultants in Munich whether he would travel to that congress as finance minister again next year.

Schaeuble, who has been in the post since 2009, replied: "We'll deal with the question of what happens after the election once the election has happened."

He added: "We can say we'll hand over an orderly ministry."

Merkel's conservatives are comfortably ahead of their main rivals, the Social Democrats (SPD), in recent polls but they will need to form a coalition with at least one other party. The ruling parties each take charge of different ministries.

The latest Emnid poll shows Merkel's conservatives steady on 38 percent while the SPD lost a point to 25 percent.