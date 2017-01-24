FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
German SPD chief: no comment on report he won't run against Merkel
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 7 months ago

German SPD chief: no comment on report he won't run against Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Social Democrat (SPD) chairman Sigmar Gabriel declined to comment on Tuesday on a report on the Meedia website saying he had told Stern magazine he would not run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election.

"I will not talk to you here," Gabriel, now serving as vice chancellor and economics minister, said on the sidelines of a party meeting.

German weekly Die Zeit, citing no sources, reported that Gabriel would seek a position in the foreign ministry. It said he would put forward Martin Schulz, former president of the European Parliament, to challenge Merkel in the election and take over the leadership of the SPD. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Josephe Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

