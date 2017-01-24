Germany's Social Democrats nominate Schulz as chancellor candidate

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Social Democrats have nominated former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to run against conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in an election in September, Schulz and party leader Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

The party will vote on the nomination on Sunday when Schulz will also present the party's election programme, they said.

Gabriel said the party has also agreed that he should replace Frank-Walter Steinmeier as foreign minister. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)