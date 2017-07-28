German court paves way for diesel ban in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - A German court said on Friday that driving restrictions were not legally out of proportion to cut down on air pollution, paving the way for the southwestern city of Stuttgart, the cradle of Germany's car industry, to ban diesel cars from its streets.

"Safeguarding health is more important than the right to property and the general liberty of the car owners affected by the ban," presiding judge Wolfgang Kern.

Environmental lobby group DUH had gone to court to seek a complete ban of diesel cars from Stuttgart. The state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where Stuttgart is located, would prefer a package of measures including improved public transportation and refitting of diesel cars to lower emissions.