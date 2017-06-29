BERLIN, June 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
a fierce defender of the country's powerful auto industry,
appeared to accept the days of the combustion engine may be
numbered, as she hit out at carmakers accused of cheating diesel
emissions tests.
In an interview with the Wirtschaftswoche magazine published
on Thursday, Merkel did not give a clear commitment to the
diesel technology that her government has promoted to help cut
carbon dioxide emissions and fight climate change.
"What is important is that the newest and best technology is
used," she was quoted as saying. "We are in a transformation
phase away from the combustion engine."
Merkel's comments - almost two years after the Volkswagen
emissions scandal broke - come as her government
faces growing pressure ahead of national elections on Sept. 24
to reduce diesel pollution or see cities impose driving bans.
Sales of diesel cars have been falling since the VW scandal,
but have dropped faster since cities, including Stuttgart and
Munich, have considered banning some diesel vehicles, blaming
emissions for a rise in respiratory disease.
On Tuesday, German ministers announced they would establish
a national "diesel forum" to find ways to cut pollution and set
up a new organisation to test vehicles.
On Wednesday, German carmakers BMW, Audi
and truck manufacturer MAN agreed with the regional
government in Bavaria to cut nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from
diesel engines, a likely precursor to the national plan.
Foreign carmakers have not yet committed to cutting
emissions but will likely do so by the Aug. 2 meeting of the
government's "diesel forum" on Aug. 2, the German auto
importers' association VDIK said on Thursday.
Germany's ADAC car club, Europe's largest and most
influential, has warned consumers to push back planned purchases
of diesel cars until cleaner Euro-6D technology becomes
available in new models this autumn.
Merkel said how fast the shift away from combustion engines
took place had to be negotiated, with efficient combustion
engines likely to still have a long future, perhaps combined
with electric motors in hybrid cars.
Last month, she admitted Germany was likely to miss the
government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the
roads by the end of the decade, but added the breakthrough could
come very abruptly, as with the smartphone.
Merkel, who has been criticised by environmental and
consumer groups for defending the diesel industry since the VW
scandal, hit out at manufacturers that cheat emissions tests.
"There is nothing that can justify the fraudulent methods
used to limit test values in the diesel area of some
manufacturers that has damaged the whole diesel business," she
said.
"For many years we have appreciated diesel because it helped
save fuel and CO2," she said, adding some things had to be
re-evaluated.
