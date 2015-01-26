FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two-thirds of German IT, telecoms firms plan more jobs this year
January 26, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Two-thirds of German IT, telecoms firms plan more jobs this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - More than two-thirds of German IT and telecoms firms plan to create new jobs this year, a survey by industry association Bitkom showed on Monday.

The German information and communication technology (ICT) industry currently employs more than 950,000 professionals, making it the second-largest industrial employer, according to Bitkom.

Software companies and IT service providers in particular are seeking staff, with a respective 75 and 71 percent of them planning to take on new employees, the industry body’s semi-annual survey showed.

“The employment boom, which created nearly 100,000 new jobs in the industry over the past five years, continues,” Bitkom said in a statement.

Nearly 70 percent of companies plan to hire new staff; only five percent expect job cuts.

More than half of respondents said a shortage of skilled labour was a major obstacle for adding jobs.

Germany’s unemployment rate is at a record low of 6.5 percent.

Industry associations have been warning of shortages of IT professionals and engineers for some time.

The Boston Consulting Group forecasts a shortage of up to 2.4 million workers in Germany by 2020. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)

