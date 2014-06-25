Germany's Gabriel-targets capacity market plan for 2014

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday he aims to present plans for a new capacity market, which would incentivise keeping open otherwise unprofitable thermal power plants for when renewable power is unavailable, later this year.

He added he hoped to start implementing this from 2015.

There are concerns in Germany that as the country exits nuclear energy and relies heavily on renewables it could face power shortages. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Vera Eckert)