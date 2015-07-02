German coalition to spend extra 1.16 billion euros on climate goals

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition of conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) agreed overnight to spend an extra 1.16 billion euros by 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a government paper showed.

From 2016 the money will be used to pay for measures to improve efficiency in the building sector, the municipalities and in industry as well as in rail transport.

To meet a target of cutting CO2 emissions in the coal sector by a further 22 million tonnes by 2020, support for combined heat and power generation is due to be doubled to 1.5 billion euros per year but this will be paid from the cogeneration levy.

The coalition wants to achieve “a fair and equitable” arrangement so as to not overburden Germany’s Mittelstand small and medium-sized businesses and household customers, the government paper said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)