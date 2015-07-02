FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German coalition to spend extra 1.16 billion euros on climate goals
#Energy
July 2, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

German coalition to spend extra 1.16 billion euros on climate goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition of conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) agreed overnight to spend an extra 1.16 billion euros by 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a government paper showed.

From 2016 the money will be used to pay for measures to improve efficiency in the building sector, the municipalities and in industry as well as in rail transport.

To meet a target of cutting CO2 emissions in the coal sector by a further 22 million tonnes by 2020, support for combined heat and power generation is due to be doubled to 1.5 billion euros per year but this will be paid from the cogeneration levy.

The coalition wants to achieve “a fair and equitable” arrangement so as to not overburden Germany’s Mittelstand small and medium-sized businesses and household customers, the government paper said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

