German firms at risk if Berlin does not revise energy law-EU Commissioner

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hundreds of German industrial firms risk insolvency if the country does not fundamentally revise its renewable energy law (EEG) to avoid a probe by the European Union, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

Germany collects surcharges from power users to help fund operators of wind and solar power plants. Heavy electricity users such as cement, steel and chemical plants are exempt from the surcharge to keep them from being priced out of the global market, but Brussels believes this may distort competition.

Oettinger, a German, said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), currently in talks to form a government, would need to fundamentally revise the EEG in order to prevent an EU investigation into whether discounts under the law are illegal.

If the Commission starts a probe, such discounts - worth about 5 billion euros a year - would no longer be possible next year and instead firms would have to build reserves, he said.

“Then we have a danger of insolvency for hundreds of firms. We can only avoid that if the coalition talks credibly announce a fundamental revision to the German energy law and not just small corrections,” Oettinger told a German BDA employers’ federation event.

“Unfortunately the drafts of the coalition treaties don’t envisage this in any way. This will have to be corrected in the coming days.”

Oettinger, a senior figure in Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia would decide in the coming days whether to launch a probe.

Merkel’s conservatives emerged from September’s elections as the largest force but fell short of a majority. Talks with the SPD, in which energy is a key topic, are advancing with the goal of swearing in a government by Christmas.

Earlier this month, Environment Minister Peter Altmaier indicated a compromise with Brussels might be possible.

Industry has long called for a reform of Germany’s renewables law (EEG), which has contributed to rising costs for consumers, and to uncertainty over investments for businesses. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Mark Potter)