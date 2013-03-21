Deal to curb German energy prices eludes Merkel

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel and leaders of German states will not reach a deal to control rising power prices at a meeting on Thursday which she had hoped would resolve a hurdle in her campaign for a third term as chancellor.

Merkel launched a 550-billion-euro ($714 billion) “green energy revolution” away from nuclear power nearly two years ago after the Fukushima disaster. But the shift to renewable energy has been accompanied by sharp rises in German electricity costs.

That is partly due to subsidies for renewable energy that are passed on to households via a surcharge. Waivers for power-intensive companies have also been blamed for the sharp rise in the surcharge in recent years.

Environment Minister Peter Altmaier presented a plan in January to curb consumer energy prices in time for September’s federal election. The plan partly involves lowering the support payments for power produced by new wind and solar power installations.

Merkel and Altmaier had hoped to have a deal in place by a meeting on Thursday with state leaders which is due to end with a news conference at 4.30 p.m. (1530 GMT).

But a document prepared for the meeting, which was seen by Reuters, stated that the relevant ministers from the federal and state governments would “continue to work on the main points of cost containment and present a plan” to be ready by the summer.

Germany is a world leader in renewable energy and derives a quarter of its electricity from renewables, but rising prices have turned into a major political issue ahead of the election.

Merkel wants to reassure voters she is trying to curb the rises and Altmaier has proposed that industry, the renewable sector and taxpayers contribute 3 billion euros to help lower prices for consumers.

This needs the support of the upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, which represents the 16 states. But it is controlled by the opposition Social Democrats and Greens, who have major reservations.

Altmaier had also wanted to include contributions of 300 million euros from owners of existing renewable power plants, a proposal that drew sharp criticism from the opposition and has been dropped, according to papers seen by Reuters.

The government and opposition-led states have blamed each other for the failure to reach an agreement so far.

Altmaier’s goal is to limit the renewable energy surcharge that energy consumers pay to 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour, which rose in 2013 from 3.6 cents.

According to documents seen by Reuters, the government wants the renewable sector to come up with 600 million euros to keep the surcharge steady despite a further expansion of renewable energy power plants, while the SPD and Greens want the sector to come up with 200 million euros.

The government wants industry to contribute 700 million euros. Industry has so far enjoyed a raft of special power price brakes and fears that, if those go, it will hit Germany’s international competitiveness.

The SPD and Greens want the government to reduce a power tax by 25 percent, which would relieve consumers of about 1.6 billion euros per year in energy costs. The Finance Ministry is expected to oppose that. (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)