German official signals help for utilities' loss-making plants
#Energy
June 4, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

German official signals help for utilities' loss-making plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Official says ministry near choosing capacity mechanism

* Utilities want support for keeping capacity online

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Germany will soon develop plans on how to keep loss-making conventional power plants open, a senior energy ministry official said on Wednesday, a policy utilities have pushed for as Europe’s biggest economy expands green energy.

In one of the clearest signals yet that Berlin is committed to such a move, Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in the economy and energy ministry, said Germany would have to explain how it would develop a so-called “capacity mechanism”.

Under such a mechanism, the government would raise funds to pay operators such as RWE AG and E.ON SE to keep open conventional power plants, many of which are loss-making.

The government wants utilities to keep gas- and coal-fired plants open to ensure a constant supply of power when there is a lull in wind or solar energy, which can fluctuate sharply. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
