German green power surcharge to rise 47 pct in 2013
October 15, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

German green power surcharge to rise 47 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Subsidies levied on German consumers to support renewable power will rise by 47 percent next year, putting pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition to keep energy costs in check ahead of a federal election next year.

Merkel’s decision to abandon nuclear power following last year’s Fukushima disaster has led to a growing need for alternative energy sources, causing higher charges that are tagged on to consumers’ energy bills.

Germany’s surcharge for renewable energy will rise to 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2013 from 3.6 cents in 2012, Germany’s four leading high voltage network operators said on Monday.

Opposition parties have accused the government of letting private consumers bear the brunt, after it exempted energy-intensive heavy industry from green energy and network usage tariffs. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
