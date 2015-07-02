FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Econ Min-taxpayers wont pay for nuclear phaseout provisions
July 2, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

German Econ Min-taxpayers wont pay for nuclear phaseout provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday the leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition agreed in overnight talks that taxpayers should not end up paying for provisions for the costs of the country’s nuclear phaseout.

“We agreed that we want to ensure - a bit like parents being responsible for their children - that a situation doesn’t arise where, due to changes within companies, taxpayers have to pay for the provisions,” Gabriel said.

He gave no further details on that or on other agreements, already announced, on shutting down coal-fired plants to meet Germany’s climate goals by 2020. For story on that, click on . (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)

