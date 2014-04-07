FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-German utilities' plans for building new capacity
#Switzerland Market Report
April 7, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-German utilities' plans for building new capacity

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The table below details the building plans of Germany's power
plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the
annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday.
   BDEW said 74 units representing 38,000 megawatts (MW) of output could be built.
   The economic viability of 32 units is in question due to the current market environment and
uncertainty over government policy, BDEW said. 
   Currently, three projects that have been completed are being test-run. Some 15 are under
construction and 25 have obtained approval. Approval is being sought for another 16. There are
also plans for another 6 that are not yet concrete.
   The table shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North Sea and
Baltic Sea. Smaller wind, gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects typically with an
output of 30 to 150 MW are not listed here.
    
PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2020
OPERATOR                LOCATION              FUEL SOURCE     CAPACITY (MW)     EXPECTED
                                                                                START DATE
RWE Power + local firms Hamm D/E              hard coal       1,528             2014*
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 8       hard coal         874             2014*
GDF SUEZ/BKW FMB        Wilhelmshaven         hard coal         800             2014*
Vattenfall Europe       Hamburg-Moorburg      hard coal       1,640             2014**
SWB Bremen              Gemeinschaftskraftwerk   
and others              Bremen-Mittelsbueren  gas               445             2014**
Heag/Munich utility/Axpo/HSE
    and others          Global Techl1         offshore wind     400             2014**
Vattenfall/Munich       Dan Tysk              offshore wind     288             2014**
WindMW                  Meerwind Sued/Ost     offshore wind     288             2014**
Trianel                 Borkum West 2         offshore wind     200             2014**
EnBW                    Baltic 2              offshore wind     288             2014/15**
GKM                     Mannheim block 9      hard coal         911             2015**
Dong Energy             Borkum Riffgrund 1    offshore wind     312             2015**
RWE Innogy              Nordsee Ost           offshore wind     295             2015**
E.ON Clim & Ren         Amrumbank West        offshore wind     288             2015**
Wpd                     Butendiek             offshore wind     288             2015**
Duesseldorf utility     Lausward/Fortuna      gas               595             2016**
RheinEnergie            Cologne-Niehl 3       gas               450             2016**
E.ON                    Datteln 4             hardd coal      1,052             ** legal quarrel
Vattenfall              Lichterfelde A Berlin gas               300             2016***
Dong Energy             Gode Wind 1           offshore wind     332             2016***
Vattenfall              Sandbank 24           offshore wind     576             2016***
Dong Energy             Gode Wind 2           offshore wind     252             2016***
Vattenfall              Wedel                 gas               300             2017***
Iberdrola               Wikinger              offshore wind     350             2017***
OMV Power Intnl         Burghausen            gas               850             2017/19***
EnBW                    Karlsruhe RDK 6S      gas               465             no date***
WPD                     Kaika                 offshore wind     max 850         no date*** 
Vattenfall              Klingenberg/Berlin    gas               300             2020***
Vattenfall              Marzahn/Berlin        gas               300             2020***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Arkonabecken Suedost  offshore wind     480             no date***
E.ON Clim & Ren         Delta Nordsee         offshore wind     480             no date***
Windreich               MEG 1                 offshore wind     400             no date***
BARD Engineering        Veja Mate             offshore wind     400             no date***
RWE Innogy              Nordsee One           offshore wind     324             no date***
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 2      offshore wind     ca. 360         no date***
RWE Innogy              Innogy Nordsee 3      offshore wind     ca. 300         no date***
Dong Energy             Borkum Riffgrund 2    offshore wind     350             no date***
WindMW                  Noerdlicher Grund     offshore wind     320             no date***
Dong                    Gode Wind 03          offshore wind     ca. 300         no date***
Windreich               Deutsche Bucht        offshore wind     218             no date***
Trianel                 Borkum West 2         offshore wind     200             no date***
EnBW                    He dreiht             offshore wind     no entry        no date***
EnBW                    Hohe See              offshore wind     no entry        no date***
Repower                 Leverkusen            gas               ca. 550         2015****
Jochenstein             Jochenstein/Riedl     pumped storage    300             2018****
Mainz utility           Heimbach              pumped storage    300             2019****
Trianel                 Krefeld/Uerdingen     gas             1,200             2019/20****
Trier utility           Schweich              pumped storage    300             2019/20****
Mibrag                  Profen                brown coal        660             2020****
Trianel                 Nethe/Hoexter         pumped storage    390             2022****
RWE                     BoAplus Niederaussem  brown coal      1,100             no date****
GETEC                   Buetter/Bayer Park    hard coal         800             no date****    
Dow Chemicals           Stade                 hard coal/biomass 840             no date****
EWN                     Lubmin                gas             1,800             no date****
RWE Power               Gersteinwerk Werne    gas             max. 1,300        no date****
Dong                    Mecklar-Marbach       gas             1,100             no date****
EDF Deutschland         Premnitz              gas               400             no date****
Schluchseewerke         Atdorf                pumped storage  1,400             no date****
Kiel utility            Kiel                  gas               200             2016****
            
AT TENTATIVE PLANNING STAGE
Ulm utility             Leipheim airport      gas             1,200             2018
Trianel                 Karlsruhe/Oberrhein   gas             max. 1,200        post-2020
Trianel                 Gotha/Schmalwasser    pumped storage  ca. 1,000         post-2025
Mainz utility KMW       Mainz                 gas             no details        no date
Energieallianz Bayern   Jochberg/Walchensee   pumped storage    700             no date
EnBW                    Forbach (extension)   pumped storage  max. 200          no date
            

*    test operations
**   under construction 
***  approval obtained
**** approval being sought

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
