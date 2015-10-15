FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German 2016 green power surcharge at 6.354 cents/kWh -grid firms
October 15, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

German 2016 green power surcharge at 6.354 cents/kWh -grid firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A surcharge levied on German consumers to support renewable power will rise 3 percent next year, despite government efforts to scale back support for green power, a statement from the country’s network operators (TSOs) showed on Thursday.

The surcharge under the renewable energy act (EEG) will be 6.354 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), up from 6.170 cents this year, it said.

Sources had already told Reuters last week that the fee, which is added to consumers’ bills, would rise by this amount and a leading green energy group had also anticipated higher costs. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

