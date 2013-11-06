Germany denies reports to scrap industry discount on renewables

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday denied reports it planned to scrap discounts that allow certain industries to pay a reduced levy to fund renewable energy generation, saying the document on which the reports were based would not be implemented as such.

“The document quoted by Reuters and Handelsblatt (business daily) is an information paper at technical level, which the minister did not approve,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

“It was not part of (coalition) negotiations and will not be implemented in this shape,” it added.

An Environment Ministry document made available to Reuters on Tuesday showed that the discount, currently enjoyed by mining, cement, recycling and food companies and worth more than 1 billion euros, would be scrapped. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Markus Wacket; Editing by Stephen Brown)