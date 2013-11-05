FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Germany to scrap discount on renewables levy for some industries
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 5, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Germany to scrap discount on renewables levy for some industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of German minister in last paragraph)

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Germany plans to scrap discounts that allow certain industries to pay a reduced levy that all energy consumers are charged to fund renewables, a move aimed at fending off a possible EU state aid investigation.

An Environment Ministry document made available to Reuters showed that the discount, currently enjoyed by mining, cement, recycling and food companies and worth more than 1 billion euros, would be scrapped.

The minimum levy for some other industries that will still get some discount, such as steel and paper, will be doubled, the document said.

Environment Minister Peter Altmaier will present the proposals to European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, a government source said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.