German Jan-Feb power use down, gas up -BDEW

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - German power consumption in January-February eased by 3.7 percent year on year due to mild weather in January and slower economic growth in neighbouring countries, energy and water industry association BDEW said on Monday.

Gas use in the two months was up 6.6 percent year on year, due to a heating demand spike during a cold snap in February, it said.

BDEW did not supply total numbers for January-February.

German power consumption last year edged down 0.1 percent to 540.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) from 541.1 billion, it said.

It cited moderate weather patterns, which curbed demand for heating and cooling and overall neutral industrial demand, which was up in the first half of the year and down in the second.

German gas use last year fell by 13 percent to 841.6 billion kWh from 966.7 billion kWh.

It said that mild weather in 2011 reduced gas demand for heating, offsetting the positive effects on demand from economic growth.

Industrial users accounted for 47 percent of power consumption and for 42 percent of gas consumption in 2011.

BDEW which represents 1,800 power, gas, water and heat providers, presented the data as part of material issued for the Hanover industry fair which starts on Monday. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)