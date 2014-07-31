FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German engineering body cuts 2014 output forecast on Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

German engineering body cuts 2014 output forecast on Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s VDMA engineering body on Thursday cut its outlook for 2014 production growth to 1 percent from a previous estimate of 3 percent due to the Ukraine crisis which it said was creating business risks and uncertainty among investors.

“The conflict with Russia is not only leaving its mark on bilateral trade - it is generally reducing demand in important sales markets for our industry. The business mood has darkened in many countries,” said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.

VDMA said that despite orders increasing by 8.0 percent in June, German engineering orders were stagnant on average in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.