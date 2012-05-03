TABLE-German engineering orders fall 4 pct in March - VDMA

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell by 4 percent in real terms in March from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday. In the less volatile three month comparison, orders fell by 9 percent year-on-year in the January-March period. VDMA said orders from the euro zone had dropped by 17 percent. "The significant impulse is coming from non-European customers. Orders from the euro zone lost ground further with a drop of 17 percent," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers. MARCH CHANGE IN PCT overall - 4 pct y/y of which German - 9 pct y/y foreign - 2 pct y/y JAN-MARCH overall - 9 pct y/y of which German -10 pct y/y foreign - 8 pct y/y (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)