TABLE-German engineering orders fall 4 pct in March - VDMA
May 3, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-German engineering orders fall 4 pct in March - VDMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell by
4 percent in real terms in March from the previous year,
engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday.	
    In the less volatile three month comparison, orders fell by
9 percent year-on-year in the January-March period.	
    VDMA said orders from the euro zone had dropped by 17
percent. 	
    "The significant impulse is coming from non-European
customers. Orders from the euro zone lost ground further with a
drop of 17 percent," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.	
        	
 MARCH               CHANGE IN PCT
 overall             - 4 pct y/y
 of which German     - 9 pct y/y
          foreign    - 2 pct y/y
 JAN-MARCH           
 overall             - 9 pct y/y
 of which German     -10 pct y/y
          foreign    - 8 pct y/y
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)

