FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - German engineering orders rise 11 pct in Sept - VDMA
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE - German engineering orders rise 11 pct in Sept - VDMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German engineering orders rose 11
percent in real terms in September from the previous year,
bolstered by one-off big ticket items from abroad, engineering
association VDMA said on Tuesday.
    In the less volatile three-month comparison, orders in
Europe's biggest economy fell 1 percent from the previous year.
    "The low level of the previous year together with several
big ticket items from non-euro zone countries distort the
picture," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.
    "The majority of engineering firms are ... still waiting for
a clear positive economic signal," he added.
    Here is a breakdown of the figures:
    
    SEPT            CHANGE IN PCT Y/Y
    Overall            +11 pct y/y 
    Of which German     -14 pct y/y
              foreign        +24 pct y/y
    
    
    JULY-SEPT            CHANGE IN PCT
    Overall             - 1 pct y/y
    Of which German        -17 pct y/y
              foreign        + 9 pct y/y
    

 (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.