Global engineering sales to grow 5 pct in 2014-Germany's VDMA
#Basic Materials
October 28, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Global engineering sales to grow 5 pct in 2014-Germany's VDMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Global engineering sales will increase 5 percent in real terms in 2014 - five times as much as this year - as the Chinese market revives, the head of Germany’s VDMA industry association said on Monday.

“That might sound euphoric but it’s not unusual in a cyclical sector like engineering where we have had below-average demand for years,” Reinhold Festge, the VDMA’s new president, said at a news conference in Frankfurt.

But Festge cautioned that 2013 would be more disappointing than expected, with the sector growing slightly less than 1 percent worldwide due to the subdued economic environment.

Demand picked up in Germany in August, with engineering orders rising by 6 percent from the previous year thanks to unusually strong business with euro zone partners.

The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and ThyssenKrupp. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
