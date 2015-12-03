FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German engineering exports to Russia drop 27 pct in Jan-Sept, VDMA says
#Industrials
December 3, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

German engineering exports to Russia drop 27 pct in Jan-Sept, VDMA says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German engineering exports to Russia fell by almost 27 percent in the first nine months of the year to 3.58 billion euros ($3.78 billion) as Western sanctions took their toll, the industry association VDMA said on Thursday.

VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann said that, if the trend continued, Germany would ship only around 5 billion euros’ worth of goods to Russia this year.

That is in line with VDMA’s prediction in June that engineering sales to Russia would drop by between a quarter and a third due to the sanctions and Russia’s economic woes.

Brodtmann said he did not expect exports to Russia to pick up significantly next year either, because the order situation was “very critical”.

Last year, German engineering exports to Russia fell by 17 percent to 6.48 billion euros ($6.84 billion). ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

