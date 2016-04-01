FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German engineering association expects flat exports to USA
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 1, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

German engineering association expects flat exports to USA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - German engineering association VDMA expects its members’ exports to the United States to be roughly flat this year after they were boosted in 2015 by the weak euro versus the dollar, its executive director said on Friday.

“Slower means roughly stable in euro terms,” Thilo Brodtmann told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference on the importance of the U.S. market.

The VDMA said earlier it expected growth in exports to the United States to slow this year due to the exchange rate, the weaker global economy, and a drastic reduction in fracking investments. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

