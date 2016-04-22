FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German engineering sector would be happy with stagnant 2016 sales
April 22, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

German engineering sector would be happy with stagnant 2016 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s mechanical engineering sector would be happy with stagnant sales this year as political uncertainty from Britain to Russia to North Africa drags on investment decisions, the president of its industry association, the VDMA, told Reuters.

The VDMA’s more than 3,000 members are a bulwark of Germany’s export-led economy, generating sales of 218 billion euros ($246 billion) last year and employing more than a million people.

“I would be happy if we would have zero growth, both at home and abroad,” Reinhold Festge said in an interview. “Business in Germany isn’t bad, but little Germany by itself can’t save us any more.”

Three quarters of German mechanical engineering sales are made abroad, with the United States overtaking China as the most important export market last year. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting Tom Kaeckenhoff and Georgina Prodhan; Additional reporting by Anneli Palmen and Andreas Framke; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

