Germany to exit coal power "well before" 2050-draft document

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Coal-fired power production in Germany should come to an end “well before” 2050, according to a draft environment ministry document seen by Reuters on Tuesday on how Europe’s biggest economy can achieve its climate goals.

The draft document, which has not yet been approved by other ministries, says the government will set up a committee to give recommendations on how to phase out coal power while taking into account the impact on those working in coal-producing regions.

After global leaders clinched a climate-protection deal in Paris last December to transform the world’s fossil-driven economy, calls have grown for Berlin to set out a timetable to withdraw from coal in power production.

The German government is due to decide on a climate action plan by 2050 by this summer.

The draft document says the amount of CO2 emissions from the energy sector should be halved by 2030 compared to 2014 levels. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)