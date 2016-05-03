FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to exit coal power "well before" 2050-draft document
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 3, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Germany to exit coal power "well before" 2050-draft document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Coal-fired power production in Germany should come to an end “well before” 2050, according to a draft environment ministry document seen by Reuters on Tuesday on how Europe’s biggest economy can achieve its climate goals.

The draft document, which has not yet been approved by other ministries, says the government will set up a committee to give recommendations on how to phase out coal power while taking into account the impact on those working in coal-producing regions.

After global leaders clinched a climate-protection deal in Paris last December to transform the world’s fossil-driven economy, calls have grown for Berlin to set out a timetable to withdraw from coal in power production.

The German government is due to decide on a climate action plan by 2050 by this summer.

The draft document says the amount of CO2 emissions from the energy sector should be halved by 2030 compared to 2014 levels. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.