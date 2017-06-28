By Thomas Escritt
| BERLIN, June 28
BERLIN, June 28 Germany's parliament is set on
Friday to vote to allow marriages between people of the same
sex, embarrassing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and
handing her Social Democrat (SPD) challengers a rare victory
months before a national election.
Success in passing the so-called "marriage for all"
amendment will be a tonic for the centre-left party, which has
barely made a dent in Merkel's comfortable poll lead after
months of campaigning.
At a parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Merkel
accused the SPD of "ambushing" her by bringing forward a vote on
an issue that divides her conservative bloc down the middle.
"It's sad and completely unnecessary ... that such a
decision has turned into a political confrontation at the very
moment when there was a realistic outlook for a process that
could have crossed party lines," Merkel told Wirtschaftswoche
magazine in an interview.
"Every member of parliament should be able to follow their
conscience."
When Merkel announced on Monday that she would make any vote
on equal marriage a matter of conscience for her lawmakers,
freeing them from the party whip on the matter, she was hoping
to shut down a line of attack that was a threat to her party.
With same-sex marriage now legal in most of Germany's
neighbours and backed by all parliamentary parties other than
her conservative bloc, continued opposition to change risked
looking anachronistic.
But immediately after her decision, SPD leaders moved to
bring a vote to the floor of the full parliament, arguing that
by making it a matter of conscience Merkel had released her
coalition partner from its commitment not to hold a vote.
Merkel's volte face drew the ire of some of her own
lawmakers, who usually defer to a leader who has led them to
three election victories and still enjoys a 14-point poll lead
over the SPD.
"Are we going to change our view whenever it is politically
convenient?," asked lawmaker Wolfgang Bosbach in the Stuttgarter
Zeitung newspaper.
Together, the pro-equal marriage SPD, Greens and Left
parties command a slim majority in parliament, meaning the
amendment is likely to pass even without the expected support of
many conservative lawmakers.
The proposal, moved in 2015 in the upper house of parliament
by the state of Rhineland Palatinate, would, if passed by the
lower house, be signed into law by the president some time after
July 7.
Victory would give a boost to the SPD's flagging morale. But
with three months of campaigning to go until the September 24
parliamentary election, Merkel's early retreat may prove to have
been the better strategic choice.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal; Editing by Richard Balmforth)