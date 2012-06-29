FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German lower house approves ESM bailout scheme
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 7:47 PM / 5 years ago

German lower house approves ESM bailout scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - The lower house of Germany’s parliament approved with an overwhelming majority on Friday the euro zone’s permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), shortly after also backing the EU’s new budget rules.

The Bundestag backed the ESM by 493 votes, with 106 against and 5 abstentions. Those opposing the fund included some lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative coalition unhappy about using German taxpayers’ money to bail out struggling members of the euro zone such as Greece.

The ESM cannot come into effect without German backing as it needs approval of countries making up 90 percent of its capital base. It is meant to come into force on July 9 but Germany may miss the deadline because ratification also requires approval by the constitutional court.

The upper house, or Bundesrat, is expected to approve both the ESM and the new budget rules, known as the fiscal compact, later on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.