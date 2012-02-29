FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin-no ESM decision at Thurs summitt
February 29, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

German finmin-no ESM decision at Thurs summitt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - European leaders are not expected to decide on the scale of the permanent eurozone bailout fund at this week’s summit, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“This will be considered throughout March,” Schaeuble said.

Germany, which has said it could pay half of its contribution to the new European Stability Mechansim (ESM) this year, is urging other countries to also pay as much as possible as quickly as possible into the fund, Schaeuble added.

Euro zone leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.

